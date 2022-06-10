Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $74.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.36. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.99 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.78%.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cabot (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.