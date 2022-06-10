Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell Soup updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS.

CPB stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

