Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $46.93. 2,850,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.40. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 44.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

