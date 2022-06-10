Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of CANF stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 132.72% and a negative net margin of 1,447.36%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.