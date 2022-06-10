Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Canada Goose also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.51–$0.47 EPS.

Shares of Canada Goose stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. The stock had a trading volume of 32,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,723. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 33,781 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose (Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.