Canada One Mining (CVE:CONE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Canada One Mining Corp. (CVE:CONE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 31,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 27,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.
Canada One Mining Company Profile (CVE:CONE)
