Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Cango updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:CANG opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.57 million, a PE ratio of -320.68 and a beta of 0.73. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.
Cango Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
