Cango (NYSE:CANG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($1.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Cango updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CANG opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.57 million, a PE ratio of -320.68 and a beta of 0.73. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cango by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 945.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

