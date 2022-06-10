Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.85-$6.85 EPS.

CPRI stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. The stock had a trading volume of 129,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.30. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 14.54%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.68.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

