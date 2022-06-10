Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrefour S.A. operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores and cash and carry stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. Carrefour S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get Carrefour alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRRFY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Carrefour from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Carrefour from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carrefour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

CRRFY stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

Carrefour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrefour (CRRFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.