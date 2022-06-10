Carry Hits Market Cap of $44.66 Million (CRE)

Carry (CRE) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Carry coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $44.66 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00042328 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011558 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: "An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor." Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

