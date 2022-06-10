Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives $142.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.88.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CTLT traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.67. 1,247,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,074. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Catalent by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

