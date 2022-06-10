Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company.

Centene stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.51. 2,158,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. Centene has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $305,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Centene by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Centene by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Centene by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,063,000 after purchasing an additional 118,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

