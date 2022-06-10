Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.12

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.12 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

