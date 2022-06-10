Ceres (CERES) Price Reaches $51.58 on Top Exchanges

Ceres (CERES) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Ceres has a total market cap of $284,298.85 and $905.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ceres has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $51.58 or 0.00176413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 178.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028560 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00434481 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

