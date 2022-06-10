Chainlink (LINK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $763.75 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.33 or 0.00028546 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.89 billion and $763.75 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,172.32 or 1.00000983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 467,009,550 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.