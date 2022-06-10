ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM opened at $14.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $437.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 620,955 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 338,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 183,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

