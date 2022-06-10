Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CHRA opened at $4.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $137.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.43 million during the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 141.08% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the period.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

