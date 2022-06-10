Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 611,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,971 shares during the period. nVent Electric makes up approximately 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of nVent Electric worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,648,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,637,000 after acquiring an additional 143,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,587,000 after acquiring an additional 193,445 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,099,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,298 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,729,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,733,000 after acquiring an additional 91,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,133,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

