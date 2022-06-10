Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $19.32 Million Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58,963 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,833 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 790,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,637,000 after acquiring an additional 73,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integer by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Integer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 436,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.48. 162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

