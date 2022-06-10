Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $22.33 Million Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the quarter. PRA Group makes up about 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.02% of PRA Group worth $22,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in PRA Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 38,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of PRAA stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $36.24. 674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.31. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $240.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 15.73%. PRA Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $448,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,949 shares in the company, valued at $17,526,243.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Stevenson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $214,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,302,247.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,329,950 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PRA Group (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.