Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after acquiring an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,907,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.22. 7,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,778. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

