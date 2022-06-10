Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,302 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,302 shares during the period. Commvault Systems comprises about 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $21,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Commvault Systems by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $166,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,490. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,664. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

