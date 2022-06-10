Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,455 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ITT worth $17,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after buying an additional 371,011 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,915,000 after buying an additional 191,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,279,000 after buying an additional 162,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

ITT stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.85. 741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,462. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

