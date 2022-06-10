Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 121.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 278,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 152,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.32. The stock had a trading volume of 159,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,888. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.82 and its 200 day moving average is $146.71. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $344.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.32.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

