Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $179.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.32.

Shares of CVX opened at $177.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $326,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

