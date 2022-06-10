China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CGA stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. China Green Agriculture has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

