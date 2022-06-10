China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.62

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 6224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.
China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIADY)
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.
