China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.62

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.62 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 6224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Mengniu Dairy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.5267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

