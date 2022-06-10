Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Cowen

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus lowered their price target on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.33.

CIEN opened at $46.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27. Ciena has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,370 shares of company stock worth $1,904,684. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors increased its holdings in Ciena by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

