Citigroup Boosts Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $406.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $405.00 to $406.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $495.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $432.89.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $337.07 on Monday. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $309.43 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total transaction of $2,363,406.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

