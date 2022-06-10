Citigroup Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Intel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.15.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

