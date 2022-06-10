Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 438,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,720 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $26,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $273,394,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,762,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,161,000 after buying an additional 1,887,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Shares of C traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 623,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,134,998. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.