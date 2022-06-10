Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,753,000 after buying an additional 6,009,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,140,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,411,000 after buying an additional 69,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,236,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,818,000 after buying an additional 445,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after buying an additional 3,666,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

