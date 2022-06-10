Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $242.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.84. The stock has a market cap of $179.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

