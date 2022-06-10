Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of CVLY opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $27,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew A. Clemens sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $26,397.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,683.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,572 shares of company stock valued at $81,645. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 361.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

