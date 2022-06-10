Coldstack (CLS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $59,709.00

Coldstack (CLS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $296,134.22 and $59,709.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00317854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00434537 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 178.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00026476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

