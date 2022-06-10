Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Shares Down 6.9%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF – Get Rating) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 490,441 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 426,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCHWF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Columbia Care from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Columbia Care from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72.

Columbia Care ( OTCMKTS:CCHWF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03).

About Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides cannabis-based health and wellness solutions, and derivative products. It offers flowers, edibles, oils, and tablets under the Cannabist, Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber, and Platinum Label CBD brands. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.