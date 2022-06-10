Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,380 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 117,954 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. 639,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,289,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.