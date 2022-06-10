Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, June 22nd

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 22nd. The 1.60000002 split was announced on Wednesday, June 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $24.71. 233,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,698. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

