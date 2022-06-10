Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 95.76% and a net margin of 45.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the third quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.