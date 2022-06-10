Conceal (CCX) Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Conceal (CCX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $3,284.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,100.51 or 1.00073813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00190625 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00081963 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00113460 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00183301 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,241,510 coins and its circulating supply is 12,526,961 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

