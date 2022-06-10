CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.83. CONMED reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.55 million.

CONMED stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.23. 348,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.54. CONMED has a 52 week low of $103.06 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

