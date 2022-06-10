Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Get Conn's alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CONN. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Conn’s to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:CONN opened at $10.21 on Monday. Conn’s has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.31.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conn’s will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,791,000 after purchasing an additional 710,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 399,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after acquiring an additional 94,199 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.