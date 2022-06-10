ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.13.

NYSE COP opened at $118.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,109,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,761,636,000 after acquiring an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,631,930,000 after acquiring an additional 766,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

