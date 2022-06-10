ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by KC Investment Advisors LLC

KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.77. 163,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

