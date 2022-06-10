Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water (Get Rating)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.