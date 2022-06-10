CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director Sells $293,320.00 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Hamerslag sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $293,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.05.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorVel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.