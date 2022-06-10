Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.62 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Couchbase updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $712.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. Couchbase has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 354.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

