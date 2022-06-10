Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Down 9.6%

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) shares dropped 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.77 and last traded at $59.15. Approximately 43,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,226,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.53.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

