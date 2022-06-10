Cowen Raises Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $120.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.75.

NYSE SAIC opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.01. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,352,000 after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

