Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.56. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,320,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 43.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 137,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 41,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at about $884,000. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.